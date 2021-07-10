Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Connect Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,035,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $8,325,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNTB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,100. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

