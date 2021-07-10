Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,015 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 179,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 10,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. 471,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

