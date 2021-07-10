Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,760,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 143,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -216.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

