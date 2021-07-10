Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 16,111 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,111 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 44.2% in the first quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN opened at $122.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 143.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.71 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

