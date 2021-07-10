Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,027 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.68.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,652. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

