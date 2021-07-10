Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.29 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

