Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after buying an additional 1,545,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Instruments by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 388.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

