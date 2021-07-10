Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,144 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $164.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.