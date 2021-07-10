Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 11,421 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

