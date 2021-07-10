Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NYSE AXS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

