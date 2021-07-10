Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $65.27. 468,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,533. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.20. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $5,486,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

