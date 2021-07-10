Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.11. Pharming Group shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 15,450 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.