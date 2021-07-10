Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,837 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

