Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €177.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €194.58 ($228.92).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €180.85 ($212.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €179.67. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

