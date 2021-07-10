PepsiCo’s (PEP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $149.48. 4,088,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,301. The stock has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.09. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $150.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.