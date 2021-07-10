Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.91. 2,267,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.28. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market cap of C$21.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.25.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4979235 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

