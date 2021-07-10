Pembina Pipeline Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1679 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 108.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.