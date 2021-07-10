Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARIX. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Tuesday.

ARIX opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.03. Arix Bioscience has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a market cap of £233.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 78.63 and a quick ratio of 78.01.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

