PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.37.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.21. 5,543,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,528. The firm has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

