PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $6.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.53 billion and the lowest is $6.25 billion. PayPal reported sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $26.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.21. 5,543,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,055,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.86.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

