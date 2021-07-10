Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.35.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.90 on Friday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.