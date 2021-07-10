Patientory Trading Down 6.1% This Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Patientory has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $2,371.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.18 or 0.00881250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005329 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

