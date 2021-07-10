Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parex Resources traded as high as C$21.75 and last traded at C$21.74. 584,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 554,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXT. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.39.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.