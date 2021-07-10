PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.68 and a beta of 1.02.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.