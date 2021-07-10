Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.