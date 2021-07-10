Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OUTKY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

