Ossiam Decreases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ossiam cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

