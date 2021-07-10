Ossiam Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472,700 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 760,661 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,135,000 after buying an additional 159,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,226,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,316,000 after buying an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.08 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

