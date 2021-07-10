Ossiam Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Garmin were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $149.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.32.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

