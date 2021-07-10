Ossiam Buys New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,097 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $288.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -266.68, a P/E/G ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $293.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

