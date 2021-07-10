OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.00 Million

Brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce sales of $316.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.69 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OSI Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45. OSI Systems has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $102.24.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

