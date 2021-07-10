Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ORKLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SEB Equities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,833. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.5704 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

