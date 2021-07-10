Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $175.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orion Group by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,166 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 50,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

