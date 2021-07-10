Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OESX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.47.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

