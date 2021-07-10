Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Semtech in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

SMTC opened at $65.29 on Friday. Semtech has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,014,000 after buying an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Semtech by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 133,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Semtech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

