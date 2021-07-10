Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,477 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

VZ opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $232.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.