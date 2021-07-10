Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,341 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

NYSE:PSX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

