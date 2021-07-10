Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,578 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.65. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $133.90 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

