Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,044 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coherent were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Coherent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Coherent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $258.87 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.53.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.