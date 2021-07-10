Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Hubbell stock opened at $189.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.41 and a 52 week high of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

