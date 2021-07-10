Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,714 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $264.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.60. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

