Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $230,000 Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,861 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

