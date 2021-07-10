Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.