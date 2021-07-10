ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $72.94. 413,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,037. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.60. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.