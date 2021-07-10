Oikos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,191.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $780,352.92 and approximately $2,191.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oikos has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00162089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.71 or 1.00014288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00942758 BTC.

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 179,336,459 coins and its circulating supply is 159,238,718 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

