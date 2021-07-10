Offshift Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $123,299.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,815.21 or 1.00026888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007314 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

