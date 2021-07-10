Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Up 3.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 406,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,586,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,241 shares of company stock worth $10,069,795. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ocugen by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

