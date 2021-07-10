Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 3.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.41. 406,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,586,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,241 shares of company stock worth $10,069,795 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

