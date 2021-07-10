Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 6,713 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leaf Group by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Leaf Group by 19,540.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEAF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47. Leaf Group Ltd. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

