Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 4,639 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.08% of Orion Energy Systems worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,204 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 53,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

OESX stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.47. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OESX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

